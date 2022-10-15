Elephant Gets Electrocuted During Procession at Temple in Gujarat, Mahout Falls Down

A major tragedy was averted at Kadi Mehsana in Gujarat after an elephant accidentally got electrocuted due to a power wire hanging on the road. The accident took place during a grand procession of Mahant Kaniram Bapu of the Vadwala temple in the Kasva village of Mahesana district. The event witnessed Kaniram Bapu being taken out of the temple on an elephant. Accompanying Mahant Kaniram Bapu was Mahant Raja Bhuwa and both were seated on the elephant together. To provide shade to the people who mounted the animal, an umbrella was used on the heavily decorated elephant.

Everything went according to plan until the umbrella got stuck on an electric wire, which led to the animal being accidentally electrocuted. The shockwaves made the elephant uncontrollable and the animal began running on the road creating chaos. As a result of the uncontrollable behaviour, the people seated on the elephant fell. The sudden chaos on the road resulted in the accumulation of many spectators, some of whom rushed to offer help to the people who fell with a thud on the ground. The caretaker of the elephant also appeared to be off-balanced due to the animal’s frantic behaviour. Watch the video here:

The clip of the incident has gone viral on social media leaving netizens concerned about the well-being of the elephant. A user asked, “Please tell me that the elephant is safe," another commented, “Sorry but animal cruelty is not ethical n this is payback." Meanwhile, a section of the internet hoped that everyone made it out alright, “Hope everyone’s okay."

Fortunately, no casualties were reported. If the video is anything to go by, it appears that people who mounted the animal made it out with sustainable wounds. However, an official update about the extent of the injuries suffered by people is yet awaited. The video has amassed over one lakh views on social media.

