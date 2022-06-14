Elephant Kills Woman in Odisha, Comes Back to Trample her Corpse at Funeral

In a story where an animal was seen resorting to extreme vengeful behaviour, an elephant not only killed a woman at Mayurbhanj district in Odisha, but also later came and trampled her corpse at her funeral. PTI reported that Maya Murmu was collecting water from a tubewell in Raipal village when an elephant that had come from Dalma Wildlife Sanctuary attacked her. Rasgovindpur police station inspector Lopamudra Nayak told the news agency that the elephant trampled her and she succumbed to her injuries later. However, the story did not end here. The pachyderm later visited the funeral of the woman and attacked her corpse.

Kanak News reported that the family members of the deceased were terrified and ran for their lives. The elephant continued rampaging the neigbourhood for some time. One woman had to climb a tree to save herself.

Man-animal conflict is common in this district of Odisha. Last year, the forest department of Bangiriposhi rescued a sub-adult elephant that had fallen into a deep pit in the Bangiriposhi range’s Tembatola village. A JCB was summoned at the site, and the officials of the forest department executed the rescue operation, ANI reported. Around 10 elephants entered the village located in Mayurbhanj district at night, willing to cross it and enter the forest. However, seeing the group of elephants, the villagers panicked and started shouting and running. Due to this, the group of elephants hurried away from the village when one of the elephants fell into the pit in Tembatola.

“An elephant was rescued from a pit near Tembatola village in Mayurbhanj, late Saturday. A group of elephants created a panic among the villagers who started running seeing the elephants, during which, one of the elephants fell into the pit," Wildlife researcher, Anoomitra Acharya, told ANI.

