Elephant Snacking on 'Pani Puri' on Assam Streets is Desi Internet's Spirit Animal

A video of an elephant enjoying puchkas on the street of Assam has gone viral on social media. The clip was recorded in the Tezpur locality of the state, where the animal stood relishing the delicious street food which is famously known as panipuri in Mumbai and golgappas in Delhi. In the viral clip, the elephant stands patiently nearby a roadside stall. The animal waits for the vendor to make some fresh puchkas just like how foodies do. As the vendor prepares the puchkas, the animal gobbles it up using its trunk. One after another, the elephant hogs multiple rounds of puchkas until the end of the viral video.

The caretaker of the elephant can be seen seated on the back of the animal. Each time the vendor stuffs masala and tangy water in the puchkas, the elephant aptly grabs it in its trunk to devour it. It appears that the animal loved the taste as it can be seen flapping its ears. In the background of the video, the spectators can be heard giggling and laughing upon watching the rare sight. Watch the viral video below:

Advertisement

A barrage of animal lovers responded to the viral video by lauding the cutest puchka hoggers. While some couldn’t control their laughter, many used gifs to express their emotions. A netizen joked, “Guard looks salty because he didn’t get one."

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time that a video of an elephant eating food has taken social media by storm. Just a month ago, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Supriya Sahu took to Twitter to share a video of an elephant trying to get a jackfruit from a tree to suffice its hunger. The elephant leaves no stone unturned to reach the fruit.

While sharing the video, the IFS officer stated elephants love jackfruit. She wrote, “Jackfruit is to Elephants what Mangoes are to humans.. and the applause by humans at the successful effort of this determined elephant to get to Jackfruits is absolutely heartwarming."

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here