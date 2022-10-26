Elephants Stop Truck Carrying Sugarcane to Collect 'Tax', Video Goes Viral

The internet is filled with umpteen videos that prove humans and animals can co-exist harmoniously. On Sunday, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda took to Twitter to share yet another heart-touching example of the same. The clip shared by him captured two elephants crossing what appears to be an animal corridor highway. However, the animals make a sudden stop in front of a truck transporting what seems to be lots of sugarcane. As per the video, the elephants stay close to the truck, seemingly indicating to people on the truck that they need sugarcane.

What happens later garnered massive attention from animal lovers. Understanding the elephants’ gesture, a man on the top of the truck throws a bunch of sugarcane to the side of the road. The elephants then walk towards the delicious treat and clear the road for the vehicle to move. They pick up the sugarcane and begin to devour it. However, what left the Twitterati laughing was the caption of the wholesome clip. Like how toll nakas in the county collect money as tax for free passing, the IFS officer suggested that the animal demanded sugarcane as ‘hafta’ (tax) to let the truck pass. Watch the video below:

The clip has amassed over 35,000 views and more than a thousand likes on the micro-blogging site. A slew of Twitteratis lauded the kind gesture of the people for lending the elephants sweet treats. A user wrote, “Thanks to these truck drivers who have empathy for these beautiful creatures. We need to learn co-existence."

Another shared how they found the caption hilarious, “The way they collected those and went to the side, the term hafta seems fully appropriate. Good sense of humour."

One more commented, “Congratulations to the crews, who have offered sugarcane to these elephants as Diwali sweets. Happy Diwali."

Will you be willing to pay the sweet hafta too?

