Elon Musk was Asked to Pick Between Rockets and Cars. This is What He Replied

Elon Musk recently scooped up the TIME’s 2021 Person of the Year distinction and was invited over for a Q&A session with the magazine editor in Chief Edward Felsenthal. The Tesla boss was answering questions on some burning topics that included his favourite space- Space, Mars, cars, rockets and democracy and had his toddler X Æ A-Xii sitting on his lap as he reiterated his plans for space travel and cars, two of his favourite things in the world. The first question asked to him gave away the tone of the interview as Felsenthal started off with the most basic question of all, ‘What’s more important, rockets or cars," to which Musk gave his now famous reply-“my career is Mars and cars."

He then added how the planet needs to transition to sustainable energy and become a space-faring civilization.

Musk was then asked probably the most burning question many have wanted to ask him. “Speaking of space, why haven’t you gone (up in space). Bezos, Branson went up, do you want to go up? Is it on your to do list in 2022?"

Musk replied, “I’ll go up at some point. But the point of SpaceX is to help make humanity a space-faring civilization," he added, “and ultimately a multi-planet species, so as to expand the scope and scale of consciousness and ultimately better understand what questions to ask about the universe."

Musk was also probed about auto driving with regards to his Tesla cars, to which he replied how he sees autonomy as a very important innovation because he believes it can help mitigate auto accidents worldwide.

“People spend many hours a week, ultimately many months of their lives, in cars and stuck in traffic. There’s a lot of people that die in auto accidents worldwide," he said. “The vast majority of which are due to driver error. So if we have autonomy, that could potentially save on the order of a million lives per year," Musk added.

Twitter users reacted to the interview as many commented on Musk’s vision on space and cars while some commented on Baby X.

Check out a few tweets:

While some have argued that the publication went wrong with picking Musk as the awardee for the year, but one can’t deny the kind of influence Musk has had over a huge section of people across the world. His revolutionary ideas about making space accessible to humans has made many believe in the potential of space and the obvious interest among the masses regarding the vast universe out there is unmissable. So, as Musk earlier this week sat down to answer a few burning questions about space, his favourite Red planet, cars and rockets,

