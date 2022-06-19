Elon Musk Asks Followers if Social Media is Destroying Civilization, 'Buy TikTok', they Respond

Even though business tycoon Elon Musk is buying Twitter he thinks that social media is destroying civilisation. Yes, that is correct. In his latest tweet, Tesla CEO asked netizens: Is TikTok destroying civilization? Some people think so. Or perhaps social media in general? Musk asking such a thing raised a lot of questions. There were people who suggested that he should buy TikTok and delete it to save humanity. Some others said that “Dogecoin" is the “last hope" to save civilization. Here is what the tweet was:

Advertisement

It has garnered a lot of attention from social media users. “As a civilization, humans are choosing making tiktok videos and the abundance of social media over the collective focus to become a technological advanced species. The dreams of living to see intergalactic travel are sadly starting to fade," commented a person. Another person wrote, “The fact you think a clock is doing more damage then your rocket fuel says everything. Learn about global warming, think, and than try typing." Here are a few reactions:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, recently Musk addressed Twitter employees for the first time in an apparent effort to “assuage concerns" about the deal. Soon after this, a video went viral that purportedly showed messages of employees talking about him. Musk responded with only one word: “interesting." As per Reuters, Twitter employees posted memes on Slack as they complained that Musk has not been providing useful answers on his vision. “He is trying not to be boring," wrote one person on Slack. There was also a person who mentioned how queer people cannot trust this man. “We’ve seen this kind of homophobia and transphobia before, there is nothing salvageable about what he said," the person wrote.

Musk highlighted a need for “rationalisation of headcount" at the microblogging platform. “Right now, the costs exceed the revenue. So that’s not a great situation to be in. And so there would have to be some rationalization of headcount and expenses to have revenue be greater than cost," he was quoted as saying by in a report. However, Musk added, “Anyone who’s… a significant contributor should have nothing to worry about."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.