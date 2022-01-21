'Baby X is Like This': Elon Musk Just Compared His Son to a Literal Ape

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s baby is a social media sensation. Since his birth, the little one has made headlines for the out-of-the-box name chosen by his parents. Remember when the Internet mocked Musk for summoning an alien? But the Space-man seems to have gone a step ahead and called his son an ape, but for all the adorable reasons. In a recent post that caught the billionaire’s attention, a Twitter video shared by a user named @Rainmaker1973 featured an ape playing in a field surrounded by straws. The user further remarked that it was a brilliant example of how not only gorillas and other primates play but they do so like human kids. Upon watching the video, Musk was reminded of his own and he responded by saying, “Baby X is just like this haha."

Earlier, the California law had retained Musk and Grimes’ baby boy’s name on paper. The couple welcomed their first baby on May 4 and surprised everyone with the choice of the name which sounded like a Maths formula–X Æ A-12 Musk. The couple was faced with a hurdle owing to the California laws which specify that a name should be restricted to English alphabets, no numbers or special characters. And the couple has smartly found the escape route to avoid changing their child’s name. X Æ A-12 Musk is now X AE A-XII Musk. The pronunciation remains the same, just that the Roman numerals helped them retain it.

Grimes had also explained on Twitter the baby’s name as the couple had left everyone scratching their heads after they announced the name. The Canadian musician — real name Claire Elise Boucher — explained “X" stands for “the unknown variable."

“Æ" is the Elven spelling of AI, which is shorthand for artificial intelligence and the word for “love" in several languages, including Japanese.

“A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent," she added. The “A" in the name also represents “Archangel," which she described as her favorite song.

