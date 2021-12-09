Elon Musk Believes Humans Will Have To Vacate Earth Sooner Than They Think

Elon Musk is one of the few human beings who is working towards building a sustainable future, either on the planet or off it. Recently, a Twitter user shared a throwback video of Elon Musk talking about multi-planetary society and received Elon’s reply. It seems that Elon’s current expeditions are small steps towards a possible future on Earth. The video was shared by a user named Pranay Pathole. Pranay has previously received replies from the tech tycoon on tweets pertaining to his life and work. Pranay again shared a video and quoted Elon Musk in the caption. It read, “In another half billion years or so the sun will expand and probably evaporate the oceans, and life would be impossible on Earth. We need to either establish a multi-planetary society by then, or humanity will cease to exist." In the video, Elon is discussing the importance of humankind and that according to evolution, the next step after human conscience is a multi-planetary society.

Watch the entire video here:

Advertisement

Since being shared, the video has garnered close to 3 lakh views and has been retweeted multiple times. Elon Musk, seeing the throwback video, replied to the tweet correcting himself and wrote, “Probably way sooner before it’s too hot for civilization," hinting at the fact that the multi-planetary society is not as far as we think.

Netizens showered their reactions ranging across a wide spectrum in the comment section. While some were surprised to see Elon Musk siding with leaving Earth for another planet in the near future, some scrutinized the sustenance of a multi-planetary society. Some users came up with their own theories.

One user pointed towards the concept of the multiverse and wrote, “I think there already is a multi-planetary society, a multi galactic society. We just haven’t been invited yet."

Another user said, “Do not worry. Starliner will be ready long before the sun expands."

Many users believe that 500 million years is a long time to worry about leaving the planet.

Advertisement

What do you think about the multi-planetary society?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.