Elon Musk Brought Back Oscars Slap after NASA Crashed Spacecraft into an Asteroid

Elon Musk, on Tuesday, poked fun at NASA’s mission to alter the trajectory of an asteroid with reference to the infamous Will Smith and Chris Rock’s violent Oscars 2022 altercation. For those unaware, a NASA spacecraft crashed onto an asteroid that was moving toward Earth at a blistering speed.

The spacecraft namely, DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) was moving at an estimated 14,000 mph when it collided with the asteroid at approximately 7 million miles away from the Earth. In a hilarious twist, the Tesla owner posted a meme on Twitter that had NASA’s logo on Will Smith’s face as he slaps comedian Chris Rock’s face. The latter is depicted as the space rock, Dimorphous.

Advertisement

Scientists reportedly expected that the impact of the collision will create steam of rocks, carve out a crater and dirt into space and importantly alter the asteroid’s orbit. Telescopes around the world and in space aimed to capture the event but it won’t be until months to determine whether the asteroid’s path has changed. This is the first time when humans have attempted to change the path of a celestial object. Mission Control’s Elena Adams said, “As far as we can tell, our first planetary defense test was a success. I think Earthlings should sleep better. Definitely, I will,” according to New York Post.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Elon Musk’s usage of Will Smith’s meme has created a massive buzz online. While a section of the internet laughed it off, others called him out for indirectly triggering old wounds and hurting the sentiments of the people involved in the violent altercation. An angry user wrote, “Elon Musk do u realize that u are being very insensitive by uploading a disrespectful meme of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars; U are indirectly opening old wounds which is unwise cos someone can get triggered by just seeing that. Be mindful of what u influence on the net.”

Another wrote, “Meanwhile, the asteroid keeps on moving after being slapped by NASA just like reality.”

Advertisement

One more joked, “We finally avenged the dinosaurs.”

A netizen joined, “I get it because they were both staged”

During Oscars 2022, while presenting the Best Documentary award comedian Chris Rock joked about Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald hairstyle. The joke did not go well with Will Smith and he walked onto the stage to slap Rock.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here