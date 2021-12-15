Elon Musk Calls US Senator 'Karen', Compares Her to 'Angry Mom' in Twitter Rant

Elon Musk just called US Senator Elizabeth Warren an ‘angry mom’ on Twitter. In a flurry of tweets, also asked the senator to ‘stop projecting’ and called her ‘Senator Karen’. The Tesla CEO’s tweet was a reaction to Senator Warren’s post in which she shared a news article about Musk being named Time’s Person of the Year, and asked the millionaire to ‘actually’ pay taxes. She suggested that the US tax code should be changed so that “The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else." Here is the tweet:

“Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else."

Advertisement

In response, Musk shot four tweets in which he said that the senator reminded him of a friend’s angry mom who yelled at everybody.

“And if you opened your eyes for 2 seconds, you would realize I will pay more taxes than any American in history this year."

“Don’t spend it all at once … oh wait you did already."

“Stop projecting!"

Advertisement

“You remind me of when I was a kid and my friend’s angry Mom would just randomly yell at everyone for no reason."

This fiery exchange had netizens divided. While a few supported Warren and agreed that Musk should pay more taxes, others felt that the millionaire was already doing enough.

Advertisement

“He’s skirting the laws by not taking a Salary, sells stock at a loss/gain so he has write offs on the gains from the losses. He was originally given Govt grants and loans for his companies why not pay some taxes for the generosity he’s been given?"

Advertisement

“She isn’t “randomly yelling at everyone for no reason." She’s pointing out that you & other wealthy Americans pay an amount in taxes that doesn’t reflect your wealth. She has said that it’s great that you all are self-made billionaires; but that you need to pay your fair share."

“What you like 4th richest man on a damn planet? Pay ya taxes boi."

There were many who defended Musk, too.

“Yet he’ll pay more taxes this tax year than you will in your entire life. He’ll also donate more to charity than you will in your life. And change the World more. If one of you needs to go, it’s clear who adds more value to the planet."

“A guy who literally took the millions he made from Paypal, gambled it to start Tesla, and then took THAT and gambled it to start Space X. JOBS. You know what? I’d rather Elon have that money than a government who would simply waste it. And no, I’m not defending billionaires."

Also Read: Elon Musk was Asked to Pick Between Rockets and Cars. This is What He Replied

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.