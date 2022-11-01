Elon Musk Celebrates Halloween With Twitter Bird Logo Carved into Pumpkin

Seems like billionaire Elon Musk is having a gala Halloween celebration this year after his takeover of Twitter. On Friday, he confirmed his Twitter takeover and with that, he decided to act against some of the top-ranked employees on the platform, including Twitter CEO, Parag Agrawal. Now, the Tesla Chief has taken to his official Twitter handle and shared a Halloween image. In the photo, a pumpkin can be seen along with a dog. The pumpkin has the Twitter bird carved on it. Not just this, but along with it, there is a dogecoin dog, which can be seen wearing a Twitter T-shirt.

The image has been shared with a wink emoji. It has now gone viral and gathered over 100K likes.

In the comment section, netizens are speculating if the tweet means anything. “This is a dogcoin wearing twitter clothes, which greatly benefits the dogcoin," wrote a Twitter user. “elon musk tweeted this and then dogecoin skyrocketed in value, that entire crypto is carried on the back of him manipulating it’s prices lol," commented another Twitter user.

“I am a little excited," wrote another Twitter user.

Meanwhile, earlier, a video of Musk entering the Twitter office in San Francisco went viral on social media. Along with this, the Tesla Chief has also changed his bio to “Chief Twit." In the video, Musk is seen carrying the sink and saying as he says that he was trying to sink in. “Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!" read the video’s caption. He can be seen happily entering the office, with full zeal.

Just below the video, he updated, “Meeting a lot of cool people at Twitter today!" One Twitter user wrote, “restoring all of my accounts should be priority #1." Another person wrote, “I can’t even calculate how much money I’d pay to read the Slack chat of Twitter employees today. Definitely would pay extra to read the thoughts of “Content Moderators."

