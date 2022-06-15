Elon Musk Cheekily Says 'Doing His Part' in Tweet Warning About Population Collapse

Tesla boss Elon Musk has once again spoken about the issue of population collapse on the micro-blogging platform. In a new tweet, Musk joked that he is doing his part in solving the issue, while registering his concern about the falling birth rates in USA.

In May, Musk had shared statistics regarding the total fertility rate (TFR) of the United States. TFR refers to the number of children a woman will have. The graph highlighted a steep decline in the rate over the decades, to a point where it is below the “replacement level."

Citing this tweet, Musk further stated that that the “past two years have been a demographic disaster," building upon the already established case of humans running short for the future.

Continuing in the same thread, Musk jokingly said on Tuesday, “I mean, I am doing my part."

Well, Musk is not entirely wrong about “doing his part" given that he is the father of eight children, including his youngest daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, who was born in December 2021, via surrogacy. He had previously tweeted that contrary to “what many think", the richer the person, fewer will the children they choose to have. This makes Musk an exception, he tweeted about himself.

While the world is under the impression that it is over-populated, Musk argues that we need more people on Earth. According to him, people should be concerned about the decline in population and have more children. His recent tweets highlight his advocacy for the same. Musk’s tweets on the matter garnered a mixed bag of reactions from netizens. While some chimed in to agree with the tech billionaire, some came forward with a different point of view.

One user wrote, “It is amazing how many people out there are dead set on not having children." To which, Musk replied by saying, “Yeah."

Elon’s Twitter buddy, Pranay Pathole shared a graph showing the global decline in the fertility rate. Pranay wrote, “Many people think that overpopulation is the issue when in reality, it is the opposite."

One user said, “Who cares about the next few decades? We have billions starving, living in squalor, the planet being ruined, constant threat of war…we cannot manage life as it is. You want MORE humans?

According to the National Family Health Survey – 5 (NFHS-5), India’s population has also begun to decrease. According to a study published in the journal, Lancet, at the current declination rate, India’s population will shrink to 100 crores.

