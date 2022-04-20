Elon Musk Claims He Doesn't Own a House, Sleeps in Friends' Spare Bedrooms

Billionaire Elon Musk, who happens to be the richest person in the world, has said that he does not own a house right now and sleeps in friends’ spare bedrooms. The revelation came during an interview with the non-profit organisation TED where he was discussing his life as a billionaire. According to a report by the New York Post, Musk said, “I don’t even own a place right now. I’m literally staying at friends’ places. If I travel to the Bay Area, which is where most of Tesla’s engineering is, I basically rotate through friends’ spare bedrooms". Musk also revealed that he does not own a yacht and does not take vacations.

He further added that there were “axiomatic flaws" that were leading to conclusions about an ultra-wealthy lifestyle being led by him. He said that it would be problematic if all of his billions of dollars were spent in personal consumption. Arguing that it was not the case, Musk said that his personal consumption wasn’t high and that the only exception was his plane. He added that if he didn’t use the plane, then he would have lesser hours to work.

According to Forbes, Musk has a net worth of $269.5 billion. Also, he has made quite a few headlines recently for his offer to buy micro-blogging website Twitter. He has a 9.1 per cent stake in Twitter which makes him the company’s second-biggest shareholder. Earlier this week, Musk had offered to buy the company for $43 billion.

After the proposal, various investors, and analysts expect Twitter Inc’s board of directors to reject Elon Musk’s $43 billion acquisition offer in the coming days as inadequate.

Musk said that if his bid to take over the company succeeds then the micro-blogging site will likely save $3 million a year on board members’ salary. Elon Musk took to Twitter to share, “board salary will be $0 if my bid succeeds, so that’s $3 million per year saved right there."

Musk tweeted, “the board serves to represent shareholders. If they refuse to act in the best interest of shareholders, they should be removed and replaced by new board members who understand their fiduciary obligations," he responded to a tweet by investment advisor Gary Black who pointed out that Twitter boards’ interests are not aligned with the shareholders.

