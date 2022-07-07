Elon Musk Claims Humanity Will Reach Mars in Our Lifetime But Twitter Has Other Ideas

Elon Musk is back at pushing the Mars agenda again. This time the claim is bolder than usual, even for Musk, as the billionaire has said on Twitter that humanity will reach the Red Planet in our lifetime. “Humanity will reach Mars in your lifetime," he tweeted, adding, “Without a common goal, humanity will fight itself. Moon brought us together in ‘69, Mars can do that in the future." When you read it in the couplet-like format in which Musk has put the tweets out, could it seem like more of a good idea to do this? Twitter wasn’t sure.

At any rate, the citizens over on the bird app reminded Musk they had preoccupations other than Mars at the moment, like, you know, staying alive on Earth. They also made it a point to ask Musk several times when humanity was planning to reach our current residential planet.

Musk has severally reiterated his plans of colonising Mars. The timeline has been slightly shifty but it does tend to be along the lines of “soon enough". Musk has gone as far as to say that overpopulation on Earth isn’t a thing and that human beings should procreate more so as to make the prospects of Mars colonisation stronger. His pinned tweet at the time of writing this article is a graph that claims to show how “USA birth rate has been below min sustainable levels for ~50 years."

