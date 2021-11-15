Elon Musk Continues His 'Rather Pay for Mars Missions' Than Pay Taxes Logic

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, does not want your opinion on what he does with his money. The Tesla CEO and SpaceX boss has been pushing for his colonize Mars agenda for years now, and has made it very clear he would rather spend the money on putting humanity on the red planet, than pay his taxes. With a personal fortune of $285B billion, the Tesla CEO — the richest person on earth — has been attacking a Democratic proposal to tax the assets of billionaires like him. The idea behind the Democratic plan is to use revenue from a billionaires tax to help pay for a domestic policy package being negotiated in Congress that would, among other things, help combat climate change, provide universal prekindergarten and expand health care programs. The proposal wasn’t included in President Joe Biden’s framework for the domestic policy package released Thursday, though that deal among Congressional Democrats isn’t final. Musk, who recently blew past Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as the world No. 1 in wealth thanks to Tesla’s soaring share price, would be liable for perhaps a one-time $50 billion tax hit under the Democratic proposal. Forget it, he says.

“My plan," the SpaceX founder tweeted about his fortune, “is to use the money to get humanity to Mars and preserve the light of consciousness." He may well get his wish, with the proposal removed from the White House framework. Earlier this week, Musk argued, the fundamental problem is that government spends too much money — and he warned that the billionaire tax proposal could lead over time to tax hikes for more Americans. “Eventually," he tweeted Monday, “they run out of other people’s money, and then they come for you."

Musk is still not stopping by instead replying with passive-aggressive tweets whenever someone calls out the fault in his logic. Including Bernie Sanders, or Ron Wyden.

Elon Musk has mentioned his plans of taking humans to Mars for a while, and it appears his agenda isn’t stopping anytime soon. Musk has always been very vocal about his Martian ambitions - Elon Musk had mentioned his plans of taking humans to Mars for a while and has even set a timeline for it. Musk who had mentioned ‘colonizing Mars’ several times, also announced that he wants to make his own laws on the red planet. In February this year, for the first time ever, Musk specifically mentioned a time-line to get humans on the red planet. “Five and a half years," Musk had said. While that’s not a hard deadline, Musk listed a number of caveats — there’s a raft of technological advances that must be made in the intervening years. “The important thing is that we establish Mars as a self-sustaining civilization," he had said. The strange thing is the deadline may be a little ambitious, as even USA’s leading space agency, NASA, had a much more different date, one which is seven years after Musk’s time. The first humans aren’t due to arrive on a NASA funded rocket until at least 2033.

The Democratic proposal, unveiled last week by Sen. Ron Wyden, would tax the gains of people with either $1 billion or more in assets, or three consecutive years of income of $100 million or more, at the capital gains tax rate of 20% and the 3.8% net investment income tax rate. It would apply to fewer than an estimated 800 people, who would have to pay tax on the value of tradable items, like stocks, even if they don’t sell them. Under current law, such assets are subject to tax only when they’re sold.

Supporters have said the tax could raise $200 billion over 10 years that could help fund Biden’s legislative priorities. Republicans are unified in opposition to the proposal. And some have suggested it would be challenged in court. The Democrats’ proposal came against the backdrop of growing concerns about vast economic inequality, with the wealth of many American multi-billionaires having accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to increased stock and home equity, even more than before the virus struck.

