Elon Musk Defends 'American Broomstick' After Russian Space Agency Boss' Jibe

Elon Musk has taken a dig at Russia after the country said it would stop providing rocket engines to the United States after the US placed sanctions on it for invading Ukraine. Russian space agency Roscosmos’ boss Dmitry Rogozin had suggested that the US would henceforth have to go into orbit on “their broomsticks". Musk’s jibe came in response to this remark. Posting a video of Falcon 9 launching 47 Starlink satellites to orbit, Musk tweeted, “American Broomstick" with a bunch of American flags. Along with it was attached a Reuters report on Rogozin’s statement. In it, Rogozin says, “In a situation like this we cannot supply the United States with our world’s best rocket engines. Let them fly on something else, their broomsticks, I don’t know what."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Musk has been consistently tweeting in support of war-torn Ukraine. Not just that, Musk recently earned a few more fans on the internet as he responded to the Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine and provided them Starlink stations. Starlink, which is an offering by Musk’s company SpaceX, gives satellite internet access. In a tweet, the Ukraine official had asked Musk to provide the besieged country with Starlink stations so that they remain connected to the world. In around 10 hours, Musk replied to the tweet saying that the service was now active in Ukraine.

As a public service announcement (PSA) on his Twitter, Musk also warned Ukraine users that Starlink is the only non-Russian communications system working in some parts of Ukraine, so possibility of being targeted is high. “Please use with caution," Musk said in his tweet. “Important warning: Starlink is the only non-Russian communications system still working in some parts of Ukraine, so probability of being targeted is high. Please use with caution," Musk said in a tweet.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.