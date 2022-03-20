Elon Musk Defends Russell Brand after Newspaper Calls the Comedian 'Conspiracy Theorist'

Elon Musk recently defended English comedian and YouTuber Russell Brand who was called a ‘conspiracy theorist’ by media publications. The criticism came from The Telegraph and The Independent who expressed reservations about the opinions Russell shared through his YouTube channel. In response, the comedian released a video defending his views and said that he analyses news articles and never claimed that he was a news source. Soon after, billionaire Elon Musk tweeted saying that after watching Russell’s videos, he found the comedian to be more balanced than those condemning him. He also said that the groupthink among major media houses was troubling.

“With so many mainstream media companies saying @rustyrockets is crazy/dangerous, I watched some of his videos. Ironically, he seemed more balanced & insightful than those condemning him! The groupthink among major media companies is more troubling. There should be more dissent."

His comment received mixed response.

“I disagree with him sometimes, agree sometimes too, but I don’t understand why it’s worth getting mad at someone for attempting to think for themselves & thoughtfully questioning dominent narratives. We don’t have to all arrive at the same conclusions to go along for the ride."

“In the past he was coherent, but now what he says do not follow any logic. Or it is me for the differences in language."

“Seriously dont know wtf is going on, but how do you honestly think Russell brand is a conspiracy theorist? He is literally one of the most objective social critics out there. What, is, going, on?"

Elon Musk was in the news recently after he challenged Russian president Vladimir Putin to a fight, while keeping Ukraine as the stakes. ‘Elon’ soon started trending on Twitter with users trying to decipher if it was the billionaire’s idea of a joke. A few have even started to take sides, trying to predict who is going to win. When Elon was asked if he was serious, the billionaire repeated his former challenge by tagging the Russian President’s official Twitter account.

