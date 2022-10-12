Elon Musk Denies Speaking to Putin Before Ukraine Tweet, Twitter Asks 'Who's Lying?'

Elon Musk denied having spoken to Vladimir Putin before tweeting about a Ukraine peace plan. Head of Eurasia Group and political scientist Ian Bremmer had claimed that the Tesla boss directly spoke to the Russian president before posting his tweet. Musk’s tweet had drawn condemnation from top Ukraine officials, and Putin’s spokesperson had praised it, as per New York Post. Now, tagging Musk on the report claiming the billionaire had spoken to Putin, a Twitter user asked him if it was true.

“No, it is not," Musk replied. “I have spoken to Putin only once and that was about 18 months ago. The subject matter was space."

Another follower asked Musk if he would be open to having a conversation with Putin to “discuss the possibility options to peace plan". Musk replied, “Pointless, as there is currently no overlap between Russian and Ukrainian demands – it’s not even close."

The subject Musk is open to discussing with Putin is rocketry. “Yes, back to regularly scheduled programming," he responded to a Twitter user who asked.

Twitter users remained divided on the matter, with some who believed Musk’s denial, and others who did not.

Bremmer, meanwhile, said in a tweet, “Elon musk told me he had spoken with Putin and the Kremlin directly about Ukraine. He also told me what the Kremlin’s red lines were." He wrote in another tweet: “I have been writing my weekly newsletter on geopolitics for 24 years. I write honestly without fear or favor and this week’s update was no different."

“I’ve long admired Musk as a unique and world-changing entrepreneur, which I’ve said publicly. He’s not a geopolitics expert," Bremmer added.

