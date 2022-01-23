As the crypto community went abuzz with the new tweak on Twitter regarding the inclusion of NFTs in profile pictures, Elon Musk criticised the new update and called the new feature “annoying". Furthermore, the Tesla CEO said that the platform was wasting engineering resources on this feature. Musk wrote, “This is annoying," while sharing a screengrab of the announcement that Twitter made on the platform. In the subsequent tweet, Musk said, “Twitter is spending engineering resources on this bs while crypto scammers are throwing a spambot block party in every thread?!"

Take a look:

Musk has been public with his support for Blockchain, the foundational technology fostering cryptocurrency, DAOs, and NFTs. However, he also has been vocal about things that he finds trivial or displeasing. The most recent criticism by Musk has emerged from Twitter’s NFT inclusion in their profile pictures.

Twitter recently announced a novel way for owners of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to authenticate their digital possessions through Twitter DP. Users who were earlier displaying their NFTs in jpeg format can now show their digital assets on the platform as profile pictures. However, the feature, for now, is only available for Twitter Blue subscribers. The differentiation that Twitter has adapted is the outline of the profile picture. Unlike the conventional profile pictures on Twitter that have a circular outline, the display pictures that will hone the NFTs will be visible with a hexagonal outline.

Many users, including celebrities, started changing their profile pictures to NFTs that they own. Eminem recently stirred up a buzz when he changed his Twitter DP to an ape NFT that he bought. The decision of the micro-blogging site to support NFTs comes after it announced that their platform is capable of transacting in crypto, which means that users can send or receive cryptocurrency, specifically Bitcoin. Earlier, Musk too announced that his EV company would accept payments for its cars in Bitcoin. After that, however, he retracted his decision citing Environmental concerns.

