Elon Musk Explains Why People Should Not Fear Turbulence, Says Wings Can Handle 'Insane Amounts of Bending'

Do you fear turbulences while travelling by air? Not so much after you read this. Tesla Chief Elon Musk has explained why one should not be scared during a turbulent flight. He believes that one should not be afraid of turbulence because the plane is not going to crash. He highlighted how the wings of an aeroplane can withstand extremely powerful forces. This came in when a Twitter user shared a video of aeroplane wings during turbulence. “Airplane wings aren’t some rigid chunks of metal: in fact, they probably have a bit more flex than you’d expect. This is the behaviour of a Boeing 747’s wing in a turbulence," he wrote in the caption.

Further, in responding to this, Musk said, “People should never fear turbulence. Commercial airliner wings can handle insane amounts of bending." Here is the video:

Musk’s comment went viral and garnered 86K likes. “Everyone should see the take-off of a B-52. Those wings can move more than 3 feet up and down. Impressive! 1950’s Tech!" commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “@elonmusk is absolutely right here. Generally, the aircraft structure and wings can handle much more turbulence and forces than the human body can so those moving wings are not an issue," wrote another user.

