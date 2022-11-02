Elon Musk Faces Severe Backlash Over Decision to Charge $8 for 'Blue Tick' on Twitter

Ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter, he has been bringing many changes to the social media platform. One such change is charging $8 per month for Twitter ‘Blue Tick.’ The announcement, however, has been facing severe backlash from public figures. Yet, it seems the billionaire has made up his mind about this decision. “To all complainers, please continue complaining, but it will cost $8,” Musk wrote in a tweet.

Check it out here:

Social Media users were certainly not happy about the prospect of being charged for the blue tick. Some even threatened of quitting the platform if the decision was not rolled back

Another user commented that Musk could have used all the money spent on buying Twitter to solve problems around the world. This suggested that the billionaire did not care about the common man.

“Elon said he bought Twitter to ensure it was a free and open public square. Then he charges money for it. He’s a liar,” a third comment read.

Another user wrote that charging money for blue ticks will defeat its purpose in the first place and the platform may be used by scammers.

Meanwhile, Skittles also took over Twitter to share their view on this. Tweeting from this official account, they wrote, “You can be Skittles! And YOU can be Skittles! And YOU can be Skittles!! And YOU can be Skittles!!! For $8.”

“Lmao imagine having your entire presence in life revolve around a verified badge,” a tweet read.

Elon Musk had previously mentioned that this Blue Tick fee will help users get priority in replies, mentions and searches, and the ability to post long videos and audio. They will also have half as many ads and paywall bypass for publishers willing to work with Twitter. He has also announced that Twitter will display a “secondary tag" for public figures, like the one currently in use for politicians. This is to help distinguish prominent accounts from the general public.

