Elon Musk Fires App Developer Who Questioned Him Publicly on Twitter, Draws Ire

Elon Musk, after taking over Twitter, courted controversy after he went on a mass layoff spree. Since then, he has been vacillating with his changes to the platform, claiming Twitter would do lots of “dumb things" in the coming months, retaining what works and scrapping what doesn’t. Musk, who claims to be a free speech absolutist, was also seen cracking down on parody accounts that had not clearly specified that they were parody accounts. Now, the billionaire is drawing flak after firing a Twitter employee who questioned him. On Twitter.

“Btw, I’d like to apologize for Twitter being super slow in many countries. App is doing >1000 poorly batched RPCs just to render a home timeline!" Musk had tweeted on November 13. Eric Frohnhoefer, a veteran engineer at Twitter, quote-tweeted him, saying, “I have spent ~6yrs working on Twitter for Android and can say this is wrong."

After the exchange that followed, Musk tweeted: “He’s fired". Frohnhoefer told Forbes that he received no intimation from the company about his sudden dismissal. “They’re all a bunch of cowards," he was quoted as saying.

There were several parallel conversations that followed before Musk announced the engineer’s dismissal in the following tweet:

The move did not sit well with Twitter users and called into question Musk’s self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist" status once again.

After firing about 50 per cent of Twitter workforce, or about 3,800 employees, Elon Musk has now reportedly laid off at least 4,400 contractual workers at the company, reported IANS. According to reports from Platformer and Axios, Twitter is now laying off employees those are on contract.

