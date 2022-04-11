Elon Musk Floats Turning Twitter HQ into Homeless Shelter as 'No One Shows Up Anyway'

Elon Musk took a 9.2 per cent stake in Twitter Inc recently and ever since, he has floated a number of changes to the platform. In his most recent poll, Musk asked if Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters should be turned into a homeless shelter “since no one shows up anyway". A staggering 91.3 per cent voted yes, while only 8.7 per cent voted no. While his first poll was a legitimate one asking if an Edit button should be introduced on Twitter, some of the more recent ones have turned a little too characteristically Elon Musk. The Tesla and SpaceX boss is known for being a bit of what they call an “edgelord" and one shouldn’t be surprised to see him messing around with the (sometimes) unsuspecting citizens of Twitter. Musk, however, claims that he is “serious" about this one.

Under his new poll, someone shared a video of Carl Icahn talking about how he once fired 12 floors of people. Musk replied, “Exactly". Jeff Bezos pitched in too, writing, “Or do portion. Worked out great and makes it easy for employees who want to volunteer."

Elon Musk, Twitter Inc’s biggest shareholder, also suggested a raft of changes to the social media giant’s Twitter Blue premium subscription service, including slashing its price, banning advertising and giving an option to pay in the cryptocurrency dogecoin, as per a Reuters report. Musk, who disclosed a 9.2% stake in Twitter just days ago, was offered a seat on its board of directors, a move which made some Twitter employees panic over the future of its ability to moderate content.

