Elon Musk Gets Letter From Stanford Prof on Work He Might've Done If He Hadn't Dropped Out

Tesla boss Elon Musk has shared a blast-from-the-past letter he received from his “prospective professor" at Stanford University. The letter mentioned a research work that Musk might have worked on had he not dropped out of the prestigious university.

Written by William D. Nix, professor of engineering at the department of Material Science and Engineering at Stanford, the letter complimented Musk for his “spot on" knowledge on lithium batteries. The professor cited an interview of the tech billionaire on YouTube where Musk talked about meeting Nix while he was at Stanford. Signing off, Nix wrote, “I thought you would like to hear about work you might have done."

Sharing an image of the letter, Musk, in the caption, wrote, “Nice letter from Bill Nix, who would have been my prof at Stanford if I hadn’t put grad studies on (permanent) deferment."

An hour after sharing this tweet, Musk realised that he had disclosed the PO Box number to millions of users on Twitter. Musk, in the following tweet, wrote, “Might need a new PO Box after tweeting this."

The tweet garnered thousands of impressions in the form of likes and retweets.

“He is simply brilliant," said one user.

Another said, “This is amazing. Bill Nix is a legend and an awesome colleague."

One user commented, “Learning (and application!) vs getting a truly decoupled!"

Many pointed out the probably unintentional goof up of disclosing the PO box number.

Musk, after earning two bachelor’s degrees, including one from the University of Pennsylvania, entered a PhD program at Stanford University at the age of 24. Two days later, he called it quits as he saw more potential in the internet. He went on to launch a start-up called Zip2 that provided city guides to newspapers. And the rest is history.

