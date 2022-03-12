Elon Musk, Grimes Split Again After Welcoming 2nd Kid: A Timeline of the Relationship

Canadian singer Grimes and American billionaire businessman Elon Musk may have welcomed their second child together, but the couple is not together anymore. In a recent cover story for Vanity Fair’s April 2022 issue, the 33-year-old singer revealed that she and the founder of Tesla automobiles welcomed their second child together via surrogate, a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl, nicknamed Y. In May 2020, the couple had welcomed a son named X Æ A-Xii.

Sharing an update about her relationship, Grimes tweeted on Thursday, “Me and E have broken up [again] since the writing of this article (the Vanity Fair cover) haha, but he’s my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now, I think Devin wrote that part of the story [really] well. Sique – peace out."

Timeline of Musk and Grimes relationship:

2018: After his split from Hollywood actress Amber Heard in February 2018, the SpaceX founder sparked dating rumors with Grimes when they had a flirty interaction on Twitter in April 2018. The duo made their public debut as a couple at the Met Gala that May making their relationship official.

August 2018: The couple sparked breakup rumors when they unfollowed each other on social media.

October 2018: Musk and Grimes seemed to have reconciled shortly after as they were spotted in LA with his kids in October.

December 2019: Musk and Grimes attended the Kardashian-Jenner family Christmas party together.

2020: Grimes announced her pregnancy with an Instagram post in January 2020. In March 2020 the singer told Rolling Stones that Musk was the father of her child. In May 2020, Musk revealed that Grimes had given birth to their first child together, a baby boy named X Æ A-Xii Musk. The baby was the first for Grimes, while Musk was already father of five sons from a previous marriage.

September 2021: In an interview with Page Six, Musk revealed that he and Grimes broke up. The billionaire told the publication, “We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms." Musk explained the reason for the couple’s separation as he said, “It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA."

December 2021: Grimes and Musk welcome their second child via surrogacy.

March 2022: Grimes confirmed the news of her second child with Musk during her interview with Vanity Fair in March 2022. The cover story with Vanity Fair also revealed that Grimes and Musk are back together, although their relationship is “very fluid."

However, in her latest tweet on Thursday, the artist mentioned that the couple has separated again.

