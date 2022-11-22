Elon Musk Has a Meme for US News Channel's Return to Twitter after Ditching it Momentarily

US’ very known TV channel, CBS News, suspended all its Twitter activity recently and then returned very soon on the platform. As of now, it is now clear for how long the channel suspended its service on Twitter, but Elon Musk had something to say about it. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the billionaire posted a meme on the news channel, with the caption, “our love will never die". The meme seems to be from that of a love scene where a man, depicted as CBS News, can be seen hugging Musk, which is Twitter. Have a look:

Not just Musk, but his supporters also took a jibe at the news outlet. Here are some responses.

As per a report by New York Post, CBS News announced that it would be suspending its usage of Twitter. Jonathan Vigliotti, CBS News national correspondent, in a report said, “In light of the uncertainty around Twitter and out of an abundance of caution, CBS News is pausing its activity on the social media site as it continues to monitor the platform."

Meanwhile, there have also been reports where Twitter’s former vice president of Global Media Katie Jacobs Stanton “would not recommend" anyone to work at the company after Elon Musk’s takeover. “In a million years, I never thought I would feel this, let alone Tweet this, but I would not recommend any person work at Twitter nor any brand advertise on Twitter given this toxic takeover," Stanton wrote in a tweet. She was responding to a tweet from Platformer journalist Zoe Schiffer reporting on Musk sending Twitter employees an ultimatum to stay at a new “hardcore" Twitter or to leave.

