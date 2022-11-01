Elon Musk Has This to Say About Donald Trump's Return on Twitter

Ever since the SpaceX mogul Elon Musk completed his $44 million acquisition of Twitter, there’s speculation that he might reinstate the banned profile of Donald Trump on the micro-blogging site. It was just last week, The Wall Street Journal reported how several top brands are making moves to cut ties with Twitter if Elon Musk allowed Trump back on the site. Amidst the media frenzy, on Monday, Musk finally addressed the question that’s been lingering on everybody’s mind. In a funny comment, the Twitter boss stated, “If I had a dollar for every time someone asked me if Trump is coming back on this platform, Twitter would be minting money."

What led to Trump’s ban on Twitter?

Back in January 2021, Twitter made the decision to permanently ban Trump’s account, stating that the former US President’s opinion on the micro-blogging site was “highly likely to encourage and inspire people to replicate the criminal acts that took place at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021." The decision came after several years of criticism that social media biggies have failed to take effective steps to curb Trump’s hate speech that spreads misinformation and incites violence among civilians.

Even after the ban, Trump addressed his permanent ban on the microblogging site using his official presidential account. In a series of tweets, Trump accused Twitter of ‘banning free speech’ and attacking Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1995. He added that the social media site labelled and even suppressed his posts. Twitter quickly took town the series of tweets.

Notably, within hours of taking full control of Twitter, Elon Musk sacked top executives of the social media platform. The list included Chief Executive Parag Agarwal, Vijay Gadde, the head of legal and policy, and Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal.

What do you think will Elon Musk uplift the ban on Donald Trump’s account?

