Elon Musk Hires Famous iPhone Hacker to Fix 'Broken' Twitter Search in 12 Weeks

Elon Musk has hired George Hotz, a former iPhone hacker known for having turned down a job at Tesla previously, as a Twitter intern for 12 weeks. He has been hired by Twitter’s new boss to fix the “broken" search feature on the platform as well as to remove the non-dismissible login pop up that appears if you’re trying to browse Twitter through web without logging in. The offer came after Hotz appreciated Musk’s ultimatum to Twitter employees to go “extremely hardcore" or leave. “This is the attitude that builds incredible things. Let all the people who don’t desire greatness leave," Hotz had said of it in a tweet.

“I’ll put my money where my mouth is. I’m down for a 12 week internship at Twitter for cost of living in SF. It’s not about accumulating capital in a dead world, it’s about making the world alive," Hotz said in another tweet. Musk responded with an offer to talk.

Hotz later informed that he had been taken up on his offer.

People on Twitter debated the merits of the move. Most seemed to concur on the fact of Hotz’ talent, irrespective of Elon Musk’s policies on Twitter. “While the entities involved may not be good people, Hotz is unarguably a talented and skilled engineer. If Musk puts pride aside and accepts that he’s f****d Twitter and lets Hotz work, this could potentially fix twitter’s horrendous search.

Is that enough to save the platform?" One Twitter user said.

Another invoked the famous Batman adage: “You either kill a hacker after they get famous so they die a hero, or let them live long enough to see them become the villain."

Hotz said in part of a tweet about the opinions he has been getting on the new deal: “I’m an intern trying to improve search, whatever feelings you have about Twitter and Elon are not about me."

