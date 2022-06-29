Elon Musk Hit New Milestone in His Dank Twitter Journey. Did You Notice it?

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and the world’s richest person, has recently passed the 100 million followers milestone on Twitter. With this, Musk has joined the club of a handful of personalities who have amassed massive subscribers on the social media platform.

Musk crossed the 100 million mark as he turns 51 today. He has now become the sixth person to have the most number of followers on Twitter. Former president of the United States Barack Obama has 132.1 million, which makes him the most followed person on the platform. He is followed by Canadian singer Justin Bieber with 108.8 million followers, singers Katy Perry and Rihanna have 108.8 million and 106.9 million followers, respectively.

The fifth spot has been claimed by Manchester United star striker Cristiano Ronaldo. At the time of writing this, Musk has 100,078,849 followers and counting.

This comes after Musk reached a deal with the board of Twitter to acquire the social networking site for $ 44 billion earlier this year.

Musk’s acquisition of Twitter in the multi-billion dollar deal has since become more complicated. The billionaire even threatened to walk out of the $44 billion mega-deal. He pointed out many “unresolved matters” a few weeks ago. Musk pointed out the number of fake accounts on Twitter and the debt financing required to make the deal go through as major roadblocks.

Musk’s Twitter acquisition has crossed the first big hurdle this week, Twitter's board has recommended unanimously that shareholders approve the proposed $44 billion sale of the company. This was revealed in a regulatory filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday.

Musk is the richest man in the world with a net worth of $223 billion dollars. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index as of June 28, Musk maintains a lead of over $70 billion over the world’s second-richest man, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

