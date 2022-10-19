Elon Musk is Getting Kid Naming Ideas After New Covid-19 Variants

Tesla Chief Elon Musk is known for his quirky and controversial tweets. This time again, Musk has managed to steal the limelight on the social media platform Twitter. Creator of Dogecoin, Shibetoshi Nakamoto shared a screenshot of a news article about the new Covid variants. The screenshot mentioned XBB variant, the BQ.1.1 variant and BA.2.75.2 variant. “Did Elon Musk name these new covid variants," he wrote in the caption.

Responding to the tweet, Musk said, “Definitely giving me kid naming ideas." The hilarious response by Musk has managed to garner over 15K likes.

“Just as long as your not into this kind of baby making," commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “It’s called a damn vasectomy," wrote another Twitter user.

Meanwhile, Musk has recently ventured into the fragrance business. He has come up with a perfume which is called “Burnt Hair" and he is selling it on The Boring Company. He is selling the perfume for $100 each. An additional of tax and shipping is also charged.

Just some time after the launch, Musk took to Twitter and announced that 20,000 bottles of the perfume have already been sold. He further wrote, “Can’t wait for media stories tomorrow about $1M of Burnt Hair sold."

As always, netizens had a lot to say about this new launch as well. While some curated memes, others were busy giving their opinions. “Elon, you can have some burnt hair perfume shoot out of the tip of the rocket during flight. The aliens will never forget a first encounter with that happening!" wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “So now you sell perfume? Elon, I think you need to focus on one business at a time. What do rockets, perfume and cars have in common?"

