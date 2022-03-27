Elon Musk is 'Giving Serious Thought' to Building a New Social Media Platform

Is Elon Musk building a new social media platform? He seems to be giving “serious thought to this." The billionaire calls himself a free speech absolutist and he conducted a poll recently asking people if Twitter adhered to the principles of free speech. An overwhelming 70 percent said ‘no’. This eventually led Elon to ask “is a new platform needed?". When Pranay Pathole, the Pune techie who is a social media friend of the Tesla founder, asked if Elon would consider building a new social media platform, he replied that he was thinking about it seriously.

“Would you consider building a new social media platform, @elonmusk? One that would consist an open source algorithm, one where free speech and adhering to free speech is given top priority, one where propaganda is very minimal. I think that kind of a platform is needed."

“Am giving serious thought to this."

Elon Musk has pinned the tweet in which he asks if a new platform is needed.

“Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy. What should be done?"

“Is a new platform needed?"

Users have been giving their suggestions.

“We need to invent something that fills this space that hasn’t existed…yet. There are, unfortunately, several challenges that have prevented every previous attempt from working. This is very much an analytic problem of a particular kind. It’s not just lack of desire. Good luck."

Elon also replied to another of Pranay’s tweet in which he admitted that he feels lonely in the absence of his pet dog.

“There are times when I’m lonely. I’m sure there are times when everyone is lonely. Say if I’m working on the Starship rocket and I’m just staying in my little house by myself, especially if my dog is not with me, then I feel quite lonely" — @elonmusk"

Is this Elon’s way of announcing a new digital platform? We have to wait and watch.

