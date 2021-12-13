Elon Musk is Happy 'Zooming' Formula 1 Cars Started 'Using Subtitles'

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has clinched his first Formula One title denying fierce rival Lewis Hamilton a record eighth in the season ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday night. The Dutch driver snatched his maiden F1 Champions crown from the seven-time winner in a race that included a late safety car exit controversy. Meanwhile, the Technoking of Tesla, Elon Musk, whose tweets are eagerly awaited by netizens, took a dig at the racing sport in his own inimitable style. Earlier on Sunday he shared a snapshot of a Formula One car passing by a curve on the race track with video chat services provider Zoom splashed around. “I’m so happy Formula 1 started using subtitles,” the SpaceX chief shared the post with his 66.2 million followers on Twitter earlier on Monday. The dig was an obvious reference to the ‘zoom zoom’ sound car tyres make.

See it here:

Since being shared online, the post has garnered over 31,000 retweets, close to four lakh likes and thousands of comments. Netizens didn’t waste time as their reactions, ranging across a wide spectrum, flooded the comment section. While many joined the American billionaire and businessman by adding their own flair. Others were interested if he’s planning to venture into the racing sport circuit.

An elated user liked Musk’s tweet and wrote,” This made me laugh, Elon, I’m gonna buy a Tesla one day because of this.”

Another user upped the ante by sharing another photo of two F1 cars amid Zoom hoardings and wrote, “The perfect sponsor doesn’t exist.”

“To be honest, F1 should be electric,” remarked a third.

Giving a taste of his medicine, another user wrote,” Now they just need to add subtitles to the SpaceX launches.”

“When [is] Tesla in Formula E?” asked another.

Due to his massive following on social media platforms, Musk’s tweets move the shares of companies including his own on bourses at times. His posts on the microblogging site range from obscure jokes to funny digs to bizarre theories.

