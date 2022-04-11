Elon Musk is Not Joining Twitter After All and Internet Wants to Know What's Up

Elon Musk has decided not to join Twitter’s Board, a decision declared by him the morning his appointment was set to become official. His joining the Board was contingent on a background check and formal acceptance, shared Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal. “Elon has decided not to join our board. I sent a brief note to the company, sharing with you all here," Agrawal tweeted. In the note, he also added: “The decisions we make and the way we execute is in our hands, no one else’s." There had been a lot of talk about Twitter’s functioning changing once Elon Musk, now its largest shareholder, joined the Board. Musk had, in fact, tweeted several polls teasing changes to the platform, from introducing the Edit button to his latest one asking if Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters should be turned into a homeless shelter since “no one showed up anyway".

Opinions vary on Twitter about Musk’s reversal of his decision. Some have suggested that this might indicate bigger plans for Musk in the future, while others were content to make a joke or two at the expense of Agrawal.

