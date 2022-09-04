Elon Musk is Set to Do Stand-up With Chris Rock and Twitter is Quaking

World’s richest man Elon Musk’s comedic career seems to be taking off. Not that he particularly needed it to do that, but the billionaire has informed his 104.8 million Twitter followers that comedian Chris Rock has invited him to open for him at one of his shows in the near future. A graphic designer at Dogecoin Foundation shared a video clip from Musk’s SNL monologue (where he had emphasized that being a “chill normal dude" was precluded by his entrepreneurial genius, if you remember), to which Musk replied with the info.

“[Chris Rock] invited me to open for one of his shows. Thanks Chris! I will try not to flounder too much," Musk tweeted, tagging Rock. This, while the Will-Smith-slapping-Chris-Rock is still being milked on social media for all it’s worth. Musk’s fans, of course, are enthused with the news. Others, not so much.

Earlier, Musk had responded to a Will Smith-Chris Rock slapgate meme with a meme of his own.

A source close to Rock has revealed to Entertainment Tonight that the comedian currently has no intention of directly talking to Will Smith. The insider reportedly suggested that Smith only wants Chris Rock to publicly accept his apology. “He needs the public’s forgiveness, not Chris’," said the source highlighting how the actor resigned from the Academy for his own best interest. The insider claimed that Smith earlier timed his previous apology.

The comedian has not officially stated his intention of reconciling with Smith.

In the latest apology video, Will Smith addressed why he did not apologise to Rock during his acceptance speech. He said, “I was fogged out by that point. It’s all fuzzy. I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk. And when he is, he will reach out. So I will say to you, Chris, I apologise to you. My behaviour was unacceptable and I am here whenever you are ready to talk."

