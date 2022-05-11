Elon Musk is Starring in Documentary Tracing SpaceX Journey and Fans are 'Inspired'

American billionaire businessman Elon Musk may have some harsh critics and his recent Twitter takeover may have attracted more criticism than praise, but a recent Netflix documentary tries to sell him in a new light. The 50-year-old founder of SpaceX is starring in a documentary called Return to Space now streaming on Netflix. The space exploration documentary by Oscar-winning directors Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, follows Musk and SpaceX engineers who “revolutionised" space travel. Musk along with his SpaceX team worked on a two-decade mission to send NASA astronauts back to the International Space Station (ISS).

Years after NASA shut down its space shuttle programme, Musk and SpaceX managed to develop low-cost, reusable rockets that can be brought safely back to the ground and sent to space again. The documentary shows how in 2020, SpaceX launched a Dragon capsule that transported NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the ISS, marking the first time a commercial spacecraft completed a mission to the location.

The documentary comes at a time when SpaceX marks its 20th anniversary. The documentary tries to paint a picture of the American company as an essential requirement for the future of space exploration. With Russia cutting off most of the world from the use of Soyuz spacecraft, and more customers needing cheaper Uber- or FedEx-like services to space.

Fans of Musk are quite impressed with the story told in the documentary. As one tweet read, “Having watched the Return to Space documentary on Netflix, you can’t stop wondering that the genius of Elon Musk was born at least 50 years ahead of its time!! The conviction and passion with which he speaks about making humans multiplanetary species is just [fire]. Big shoutout from India.”

However, it is still the National Aeronautics and Space Administration that leads crucial research operations in space. Privatisation of space has certainly given SpaceX the opportunity to provide key services like shuttling astronauts into orbit and completing supply runs, but NASA and other space agencies are the ones supporting the ISS. NASA still develops important research on the health impacts of space radiation and life in microgravity, and maintaining critical infrastructure on the ground.

