Elon Musk Just Put Out a Tesla Job Ad But It's a Hard Pass For Twitter

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently posted a job advertisement on Twitter leaving the netizens in splits. In his tweet, Musk mentioned that Tesla is building a hardcore litigation department “where we directly initiate and execute lawsuits." He wrote, “The team will report directly to me. Please send 3 to 5 bullet points describing evidence of exceptional ability." He further mentioned two more points as his commitments as he assured that the company will never seek victory in a just case against them, even if they will probably win. Also, the company will never surrender/settle an unjust case against them, even if they lose. “Looking for hardcore streetfighters, not white-shoe lawyers like Perkins or Cooley who thrive on corruption. There will be blood," he wrote.

Since being published, the tweet garnered tons of attention from netizens. They have been trolling Musk ever since. One Twitter user wrote, “1. 3rd fastest runner in my class 2. Have replied to every one of your tweets 3. Can burp the ABC’s 4. Have eaten 19 Oreos in one sitting 5. Can float on my back without a life jacket." Another person wrote, “You should probably hire a PR person and let them do the talking instead of you. It’s not your strong point." Let’s have a look at a few responses:

In other news, after acquiring microblogging site Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on May 13, that the deal was temporarily on hold and cited pending details on spam and fake accounts as the reason. “Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users," Musk said in a tweet on the day. However, in another tweet, Musk said he is still still committed to the deal. “Still committed to acquisition," he said.

