Elon Musk Lambasted As Twitter Users Question Platform's Future Amid Mass Layoffs

Elon Musk is getting lambasted by Twitter users after going on a mass layoff spree at the company. The world’s richest man fired 50% of Twitter’s entire workforce which amounts to an estimated 3,700 employees, leading to concerns around hate speech and misinformation, as most of the company’s safety and misinformation teams have been laid off. Musk has reportedly made the move to cut down on operating costs. Several laid off employees have taken to Twitter to say their final goodbyes. Moreover, the company is set to face a class-action lawsuit for laying off employees without a notice.

Musk, however, said in a tweet, “Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day." The billionaire has been drawing ire for the chaotic development.

For most of the nearly 200-strong Twitter India workforce, last Friday morning came with total chaos when they lost access to their official emails and internal Slack and group chats, as they were unfortunate to be part of the global sacking.

Some of the employees who lost their jobs at Twitter India and did not wish to be named told IANS that when they logged in to their systems from home (Twitter is still in the work-from-home mode) on Friday, they were denied access.

(With IANS inputs)

