Elon Musk Lives 'Below the Poverty Line' at Times, Claims Grimes

Despite having a net worth of nearly $230 billion, Elon Musk’s partner Grimes has claimed that the billionaire does not have a lavish lifestyle. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Grimes has revealed that the world’s richest person does not spend on outrageous purchases as believed by most people. “Bro does not live like a billionaire…Bro lives at times below the poverty line,” said Grimes. The Canadian musician said that Musk lives a minimalistic life. Sharing an instance, Grimes said that while living in Los Angeles, they once spotted a hole in their mattress. Amusingly, Grimes added that instead of buying a new mattress, Musk suggested they should bring one from Grime’s home. “Like bro wouldn’t even get a new mattress,” Grimes said.

Talking of Musk’s lifestyle, Grimes recalled that she did not like living in “a very insecure $40,000 house.” She highlighted that they had no security in that house and that neighbours used to film them. Hinting at the modest way she lived with Musk, Grimes claimed that she even ate peanut butter consecutively for eight days.

Advertisement

While highlighting several projects of Musk, Grimes has claimed that he has contributed more than any “private citizen” in doing away with fossil fuel use. Dispelling the misconception, Grimes said that Musk is not hoarding money. Instead, she said Musk is spending his wealth on the Research and development of his ambitious projects. Admitting that Elon might “say a lot of stupid” things sometimes, Grimes stressed that he still does the right things.

On being in a relationship with Musk, Grimes claimed that she felt “trapped between two worlds.” Rebutting the allegations of being a class traitor, Grimes said that she converted to be a capitalist Democrat after being from the far left.

Earlier through a Tweet, Musk had shared that he lives in a $50,000 house that he has rented from SpaceX. He had also claimed of owning just one house in the “Bay area”.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.