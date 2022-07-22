Elon Musk 'Motivated' by Twitter Trolls Who Mocked Him Over Shirtless Pic

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is being trolled on social media over his shirtless photos from his vacation in Greece, has responded to a user with a funny comment. He said the photos are a motivation to work out and eat healthier. “It’s good motivation to work out, eat healthier & maybe take my shirt off outside more than once a year haha," Musk wrote in his reply..

The user suggested that those trolling Musk should also post shirtless pictures of themselves for comparison. “According to new CDC guidelines anyone posting a shirtless pick of @elonmusk to make fun of him must also post a shirtless pic of themselves for comparison," a Twitter user named Whole Mars Blog wrote.

Recently, a few shirtless photos of the US billionaire went viral on Twitter. Users responded with funny comments, memes and many even trolled Musk for his unhealthy look. The tech billionaire was seen having fun on a luxury yacht with his friends. The photos were from his vacation in Mykonos, Greece.

Musk never shies away from responding to jokes about his physique. Earlier, after seeing the flood of memes on the internet, he replied to a tweet by writing, “Haha damn, maybe I should take off my shirt more often … free the nip!!"

compared to a dog, he wrote, “My calves are bigger tho."

Musk is at present locked in a legal suit with Twitter. After Musk decided to walk out of the $44-billion agreement to buy the microblogging platform, Twitter sued him and asked the court to order him to complete the merger at the agreed price of $54.20 per share. According to reports, the five-day trial is scheduled to take place in October this year.

