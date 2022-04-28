Elon Musk Now Wants to Buy Coca-Cola Next to 'Put the Cocaine Back in'

Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover for around $44 billion brought on a slew of requests for him to buy a lot of companies. While a host of Twitter users suggested other purposes that the Tesla boss could have invested this money in, many memers requested him to take over other organisations as well. It became a meme template where people have been tweeting as Musk, claiming he’s buying Australia or McDonald’s in order to fix all the ice cream machines. Musk, known for trolling around, seems to have understood the assignment. He has now tweeted, “Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in."

As per National Institute of Drug Abuse, the original recipe for Coca-Cola actually contained traces of cocaine, eliminated only in 1929 during the US’ Prohibition Era.

While some people thought Musk acquiring Twitter was a heralder of “free speech", others thought it was severely detrimental. US Senator Elizabeth Warren tweeted, “This deal is dangerous for our democracy. Billionaires like Elon Musk play by a different set of rules than everyone else, accumulating power for their own gain. We need a wealth tax and strong rules to hold Big Tech accountable."

“Twitter has a purpose and relevance that impacts the entire world. Deeply proud of our teams and inspired by the work that has never been more important. Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," said Musk.

“I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential – I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it," said Parag Agrawal, CEO, Twitter.

