Elon Musk Offers Glimpse Into Twitter Headquarters With This 'Real Pic'

Elon Musk has not been away from headlines since he took over on Twitter. The billionaire bought the social media company for $ 44 billion and has been on a roll since the takeover, announcing major changes to the platform. Musk’s association with Twitter has led to a newly developed curiosity about how things are working out. Offering a glimpse into what Twitter’s headquarter looks like, Musk posted a photo from the arcade and bar area of the office. The photo showed #GameOver written, with LED strips, on what appeared to be a fake plant wall.

Musk’s tweet coincided with Twitter’s decision to pause its $8 subscription rollout for the coveted blue tick verification on the platform. Blue ticks were originally available for famous personalities to distinguish them from their impersonators on the platform. The verification was available for free till now. However, soon after his Twitter takeover, Elon Musk announced starting to charge $8 for the subscription to the service.

The scheme began rollout earlier this week but had to be paused after several parody accounts, impersonating popular people, got verification. This included the verification of Twitter pages, Jesus Christ and Satan.

Soon, Twitter reintroduced the ‘Official’ label to popular personalities’ accounts, a couple of days after discarding it after the initial launch.

Elon Musk’s takeover has also brought mass layoffs in the company. As per reports, over 3,700 employees could be shown the exit door at Twitter. Musk has ended working from home and free food service at Twitter. The billionaire in his first address to the employees asked them to be ready for 80-hour work weeks and fewer perks. “If you don’t want to come, resignation accepted," he said, according to a person close to the development.

Musk, who bought Twitter for $44 billion, said that bankruptcy was a possibility if the company doesn’t generate more cash.

