Elon Musk Parody Account Suspended After Tweeting Hindi Memes, 'Lollipop Lagelu' Lyrics

The Elon Musk parody account that created confusion on Twitter over the past few days has now been suspended. If you were, at any point, taken aback to see Elon Musk tweeting in Indian languages, ranging from “yeh bik gayi hai chidiya" in Hindi to the lyrics to Bhojpuri song “Lollipop Lagelu", it was this parody account that you encountered. Since Musk’s Twitter takeover and the mass layoffs that followed, Twitter users have been in a flurry as concerns over safety and misinformation mount. Many users have been contemplating leaving the platform altogether.

Under this circumstance, the clone account of Musk emerged, going by the handle @iawoolford. It had a blue tick, Musk’s exact profile picture and bio. Many Twitter users were tricked into believing that this was the real Musk tweeting in Hindi. Apart from the song lyrics and the meme, the account also tweeted “Twitter tere tukde honge gang ko bhi $8 dene padenge“, alluding to the charge that Musk has put on the blue tick.

Advertisement

The person behind the parody account is one Ian Woolford, reported Hindustan Times. He is an American-Australian Hindi professor at the La Trobe University in Melbourne. Woolford heads the Hindi language programme at the university and also teaches South Asian culture courses. He is fluent in Hindi, Urdu, Sanskrit, Persian and can understand Bhojpuri and Maithili.

Advertisement

Although Woolford’s account has been banned, a slew of Elon Musk parody accounts have popped up across Twitter.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here