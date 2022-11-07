Elon Musk Parody Accounts Pop Up Across Twitter, Billionaire Cracks Down on 'Impersonators'

Elon Musk’s takeover struck chaos among users of the platform, with many of them contemplating exiting the site. The billionaire went on a mass layoff spree at Twitter and also decided that anyone could get the blue tick for $8. Both decisions did not sit well with Twitter users who voiced their concerns about safety and misinformation. Amidst this, a number of Elon Musk impersonators began to pop up across the platform, using the billionaire’s photos and parodying his tweets.

What sets these parody accounts apart is that they have the blue tick, causing many to mistake them for the real Musk. Yesterday, a parody account that tweeted memes in Hindi, lyrics to Bhojpuri song ‘Lollipop Lagelu’ among other things, was suspended. Another account popped up thereafter, parodying Musk, but unlike the previous one, it did not have his current profile picture and bio. This too, going by the handle @jephjaques, has now been suspended.

Advertisement

Comedians Kathy Griffin and Sarah Silverman and actress Valerie Bertinelli also changed their names to Elon Musk to prove the flaw in the $8 logic. Griffin’s account, too, was suspended.

Cracking down on parody accounts, Musk has now announced, “Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying “parody" will be permanently suspended."

“Previously, we issued a warning before suspension, but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning. This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue," he wrote. “Any name change at all will cause temporary loss of verified checkmark."

Advertisement

This move from someone who claims to ardently champion “free speech" has raised eyebrows among Twitter users.

Meanwhile, many users have been considering Mastodon as an alternative to Twitter.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here