Elon Musk Promised to Send Man on Mars in 10 Years in 2011, Internet Now Seeks Answers

In 2011, during an interview, Elon Musk claimed that he would send a man on Mars in the next 10 years. After a decade, the interview has resurfaced as netizens seek answers from Musk. The interview took place in the month of April, with Wall Street Journal. “Best case, 10 years. Worst case, 15 to 20 years," Musk responded when asked for a time frame as to when humans could land on Mars. A Twitter user shared an image from the video, he also quoted Musk as he wrote, “Elon Musk: I’ll put a man on mars in 10 years." Since uploaded, the image has managed to gather over 37.9K likes. Have a look:

“BREAKING: Frozen body catapulted from Earth destroys Perseverance Mars Rover on impact and contaminates planet’s surface in freak accident. Musk: “Told you I’d do it!," wrote a person in the comment section. Another person wrote, “in retrospect it’s very funny that Musk managed to convince a lot of people that cool rockets were the #1 thing preventing epic Gundam-style human space colonies and not like, extended exposure to low-gravity environments lol."

A lot of people can also be seen retweeting the image. “All he managed to do was post stolen Reddit memes and get a hair transplant," wrote a person while Retweeting the image. Another person wrote, “he also promised working prototypes of his creepy tesla robot and stupid never-functioning brain chip this year it’ll be hilarious to watch his weird fans defend him when he of course fails to deliver on these promises."

Meanwhile, Musk took to his official Twitter handle and took a jibe at the yearly pride month social media overhaul.

He was seen sharing a meme regarding the same. Every year in June, the world celebrates Pride month in honor of LGBT+ community members who have been through various obstacles in life and have come a long way. It also showcases how far gay rights have come, and what all is yet to achieve. While Musk mocked all the tech giants over all these logos, a Twitter user quoted his tweet using previously uploaded images from Tesla, where the brand can be seen celebrating pride month.

