Elon Musk Promises Twitter's Next Board Meeting is Going to Be 'Lit' and We're Here for it

The world’s richest person, Elon Musk, who became a member of the Twitter board earlier this week, has now given a glimpse into what it would be like to attend the bluebird app’s next board meeting. If you have been away from the Twitterverse, the social media platform has had a wild week after it was learned that Tesla and SpaceX chief had purchased 9.2 percent stake in Twitter Inc. Things only escalated for the better after Musk hosted a poll asking users if they wanted an Edit button on the microblogging platform, something that has been a long-pending demand from its users. The official Twitter account subsequently confirmed that the app was, in fact, in the process of introducing the feature soon. Then, the Twitter CEO, Parag Agrawal did one better when he announced the mega-collab: “I’m excited to share that we’re appointing @elonmusk to our board! Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board," Parag tweeted.

Phew. Yep, a lot has happened in the past few days and Musk wants to keep up the company’s spirit and board meeting lit, quite literally. Sharing one of his most viral memes to exist on the web, Musk tweeted out a photo from the Joe Rogan podcast where he famously smoked a joint.

There were counter memes.

Elon Musk’s Twitter stake is worth about $2.89 billion. After his purchase, Twitter’s shares soared about 26 per cent in premarket trading. This comes just a month after Musk had polled his more than 80 million followers on Twitter, asking them whether the company adheres to the principles of free speech. When over 70 per cent of people said no, he asked whether a new platform was needed. He further mentioned that he was giving serious thought to starting his own.

