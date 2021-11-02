Elon Musk Quotes Ancient Chinese Poem to Hint at Cryptocurrency Wars

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and richest man on the planet, has a thing for making puzzling tweets. The 50-year-old threw another riddle on Twitter when he tweeted an ancient Chinese poem. The poem is about two brothers who fight out of jealousy, and many Twitter users have assumed that Musk could be talking about the ongoing cryptocurrency spat between Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, NDTV noted. Musk titled the tweet ‘Humankind’ before sharing the Chinese poem. The ancient Chinese poem is known as “Quatrain of Seven Steps”, and is attributed to Cao Zhi who was a member of the Chinese Royalty between 192 and 232. It is believed that Cao produced the poem after his freshly crowned king brother became suspicious of his intentions. Cao’s brother thought he would be usurped, but the former proclaimed his innocence with this poem.

A translated version of the poem reads:

"Beanstalks are ignited to boil beans

The beans in the pot cry out

We are born of the same root

Why should we incinerate each other with such impatience?"

Many of the Twitter users explained Musk’s tweet by comparing the Chinese poem he tweeted to the ongoing rivalry between Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. While both the cryptocurrencies bear the face of the Japanese dog breed Shiba, the newer Shiba Inu raced ahead of Dogecoin recently in market value. The followers of both the coins continue to remain at loggerheads.

This is because Shiba Inu is believed to have been riding on the success of Dogecoin - which itself is criticised for exploiting the crypto business after initially being founded as a joke.

It is also no secret that Musk is a big advocate of Dogecoin, and has even invested in the Shiba-Inu-face-themed cryptocurrency. However, Musk’s intentions behind the Chinese poem tweet are unknown. It may be that the Tesla CEO wants both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu to succeed or even something else entirely.

