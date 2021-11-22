Elon Musk Replies to Tesla Owner's Complaint in 3 Minutes, Twitter is Impressed

Tesla boss Elon Musk is quite the social media savvy person and is often seen interacting with netizens on Twitter over various topics. But alongside his quirkiness, the billionaire recently showcased a knack for good customer support streak in him too when he replied to a twitter complaint related to a Tesla Model 3 and even followed it up with a reply of the outcome. Musk’s reply was much appreciated because the SpaceX CEO replied to the complaint within exactly 3 minutes from when the complainant shared the issue. Many Tesla owners use the company app to access their vehicles without having to use keys and with the app down, it rendered owners at a loss to access their cars.

When Tesla owner from South Korea, Jaehwan Cho tweeted to Musk about the issue, pat came the reply in 3 minutes, “Checking…"

Advertisement

After some 5 hours, Musk also came back with an update on the issue and shared what had gone wrong with the app.

“Should be coming back online now. Looks like we may have accidentally increased verbosity of network traffic. Apologies, we will take measures to ensure this doesn’t happen again," Musk tweeted.

A Twitter user praised Musk for his quick reply too.

Cho even replied to the Tesla boss with a ‘Thank you, Elon’ after this. Well, we would do, if the our car company CEO’s would get a rush on troubleshooting personally for our vehicle woes! Musk may or may not have personally check out the error in this case, but it sure makes for a good accountability and customer service tales in Tesla history.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.