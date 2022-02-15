Elon Musk Says 'Fun Police' Responsible for Recall of Tesla Feature with Goat, Fart Sounds

Elon Musk tweeted saying that the ‘fun police’ made his company, Tesla, recall 578,607 vehicles in the United States. He was replying to a user who asked the billionaire the rationale behind ‘Boombox’ recall. The Boombox feature of Tesla electric cars enables drivers to play sounds through external speakers. The sounds can include bleating of goats, applause sound, ice cream truck music or farts. One can also fill Boombox with customised sounds. However, regulatory authorities ruled that these sounds interfere with the usual pedestrian warning signals, leading to the company recalling some 2020-2022 Model S, Model X, Model Y, and 2017-2022 Model 3 vehicles.

“What was the rationale behind the BoomBox recall?"

“The fun police made us do it (sigh)."

A Reuters report says that Tesla will perform an over-the-air software update that will disable the Boombox functionality when the vehicle is in Drive, Neutral and Reverse modes. Many of Tesla’s recent recalls have been to address software issues. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has been airing its concerns regarding the safety features of Tesla cars. They are investigating the company’s in-car game and autopilot features. Tesla introduced Boombox in December 2020, and NHTSA issued an information request in January 2021, the automaker said.

Under pressure from NHTSA, Tesla in January 2021 agreed to recall 135,000 vehicles with touchscreen displays that could fail. In that case, NHTSA took the unusual step of formally seeking the recall. Tesla had sought to resolve that issue with an over the air update but NHTSA said in early 2021 the updates could be “procedurally and substantively insufficient."

Electric cars make less noise than fuel-powered vehicles and it is mandatory in the US that sounds are added to them when they are moving at or over 30 km per hour speed. This is done to ensure the safety of pedestrians, cyclists and the blind.

