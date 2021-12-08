Elon Musk Says He Gave Himself a Haircut But it Does Not Pass the Vibe Check

The world’s richest person does his own hair, but we can’t vouch for the end-result. Elon Musk, Tesla CEO and SpaceX boss is not your conventional old billionaire: Musk has a fan following on the Internet for being ‘edgy,’ trying to manipulate cryptocurrency prices and sharing stolen memes - and also for banter. If you took a look at Musk’s Twitter timeline, it would be very obvious the billionaire runs the page himself. Case in point: The sometimes cringey content would never make it past a social media manager. But Musk using his own Twitter account adds a personal touch to it - he replies to anything and everything. On Tuesday morning, he replied to the Internet speculation about his new haircut, sharing that he did it himself.

In what we can only consider a mix between a Mowhak and a Macklemore, Musk got a haircut that leaves hair on just the top of his head, with the rest of the portion shaved out. Musk was spotted while on his way to attend Art Basel Miami with this son X AE A-XII. It really did not pass the vibe check, especially for 2021.

Musk shared the detail about his new haircut while replying to one photo of the many photos his sharing haircut.

In January, Elon Musk’s son, X AE A-XII’s got his first haircut inspired by the Vikings. The infant’s mother, pop star Grimes, gave him an at-home trim and posted about the same on her Instagram Stories. The singer gave a glimpse of the unusual haircut she gave to her curiously named son and the results are nothing short of incredible. The musician posted another photo where she can be seen snipping away at her baby boy’s locks with scissors. His mother continues to cut X’s hair in the second story as he gets engrossed in his play. One can notice the pretty and delicate braid style Grimes is sporting on the crown section of her hair. The musician clarified that the haircut she ended up giving X was inspired by the historical British TV series, The Last Kingdom. In the third Instagram story, she shared a front profile photo of the baby but hid his face with a panda emoji.

