Elon Musk Says He Would Eat McDonald's Happy Meal on TV, but There is a Condition

In another attempt to promote dogecoin, Elon Musk tweeted that he would eat a McDonald’s Happy Meal on TV if the food chain started accepting the cryptocurrency. The millionaire founder of Tesla and SpaceX is a well-known proponent of dogecoin and his tweet has garnered 371, 000 likes till now. Taking this opportunity to throw shade at their main competitor, Burger King, another fast food chain, replied that only a king knows the value of dogecoin.

“I will eat a happy meal on tv if @McDonalds accepts Dogecoin."

“only a king knows what da coin do."

Netizens replied to the tweet with their best memes and witty replies.

“McDonalds executives really on a Zoom call right now discussing whether or not they should accept Dogecoin so the world’s richest man eats a burger on TV. We are in a simulation."

Earlier, Elon had announced that dogecoin could be used to buy Tesla merchandise. The company’s website says that products such as “Cyberwhistle" and “Cyberquad for Kids" can be bought using the cryptocurrency. Elon’s comments about dogecoin have helped the meme coin surge 5,859 per cent over 2021, reveals data from Coinbase website.

Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency invented by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer, who decided to create a payment system. Nearly 113 billion coins have already been mined. The price of Dogecoin surged steeply last year after Reddit traders targeted it in an attempt to repeat the unprecedented share rises in heavily shorted companies like GameStop and AMC. Reddit users on the forum CryptoCurrency and SatoshiStreetBets discussions referenced the ‘WallStreetBets’ efforts to squeeze out Wall Street shops from heavily shorted stocks and urged people to buy into Dogecoin. Dogecoin soared up by more than 60 percent in less than 24 hours and experienced a 1,421 percent increase in trading volume according to crypto data firm CoinMarketCap on January 28, 2021. With some patronage from Elon, the cryptocurrency scaled greater heights.

